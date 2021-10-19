Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.
About Pearson
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
