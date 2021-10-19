Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of PSO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

