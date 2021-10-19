Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Several research analysts have commented on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

PSON stock opened at GBX 615.20 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a one year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 745.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 798.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

