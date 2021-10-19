Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 16.45 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 219.45 ($2.87). 7,543,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,221. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90.

In related news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

