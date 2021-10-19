Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,405 ($44.49). The stock had a trading volume of 239,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.