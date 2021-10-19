Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Shares of LON HOC traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 143.60 ($1.88). The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,968. The firm has a market cap of £737.93 million and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.07. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

