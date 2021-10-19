Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SolGold (LON:SOLG)

SolGold (LON:SOLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 56 ($0.73) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.77% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SOLG traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.62 ($0.36). 1,213,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,688. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.52. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.82 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.56.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

