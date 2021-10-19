Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride (LON:MCB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

MCB traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. The company has a market capitalization of £117.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. McBride has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan purchased 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,033.10 ($13,108.31).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

