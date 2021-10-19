Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

LON DEC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,859. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of £985.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.99.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

