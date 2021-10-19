Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.32 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $36.32 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.