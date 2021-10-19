Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

PENN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

