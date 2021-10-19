Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
PENN opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
