Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PNN stock opened at GBX 1,135 ($14.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.81. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 569.47 ($7.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,220.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,149.88.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,304 ($17.04), for a total transaction of £27,501.36 ($35,930.70).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.