Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $14.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,087. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.