Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2,318.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 185,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $1,760,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 73.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

