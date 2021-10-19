Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Pentair worth $49,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.