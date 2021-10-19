Pentair (PNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNR opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

