Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. On average, analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $644.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peoples Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 149.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.