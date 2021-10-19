PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.86.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.75. The company has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.