Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $134.60 and last traded at $132.87, with a volume of 399118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

