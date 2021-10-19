Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,150 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 216,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Performance Food Group worth $51,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

PFGC opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

