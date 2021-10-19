Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $775.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perion Network stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perion Network worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

