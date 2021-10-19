Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 48,880 Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.56% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $127,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.