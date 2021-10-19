Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 514,494 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) by 209.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.64% of Biotech Acquisition worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,936,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOT stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

