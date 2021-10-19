Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 942,595 Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 942,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at $3,582,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glenfarne Merger by 35.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 442,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $497,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Glenfarne Merger by 104.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

GGMCU stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGMCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.