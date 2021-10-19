Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,089 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,522,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,974,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,998,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HERAU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.