Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 1,776.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of North Atlantic Acquisition worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $28,958,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 98.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 987,680 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,161,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,162,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAAC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.