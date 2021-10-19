Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 170,000 Shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.67% of KINS Technology Group worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ).

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.