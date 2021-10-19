Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 50,300 Shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.65% of East Stone Acquisition worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ESSC opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC).

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.