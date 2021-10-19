Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 774,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.80% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,774,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OEPW opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

