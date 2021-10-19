Periscope Capital Inc. Buys New Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.29% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

