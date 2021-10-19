Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,943 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of 890 5th Avenue Partners worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,979,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 170,927 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,429,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENFA opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.