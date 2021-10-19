Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition comprises 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $13,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $17,267,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,895,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $11,820,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,721,000.

ACAHU stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

