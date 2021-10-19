Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.53 Million Position in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.94% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBDR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 14,449.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 301.7% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 187,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $226,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DBDR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.