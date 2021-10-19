Periscope Capital Inc. Has $11.78 Million Position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,534 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 4.06% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCAP opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

