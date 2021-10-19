Periscope Capital Inc. Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,059 shares during the period. Union Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.43% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $13,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,973,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $46,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $5,025,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $34,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Union Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

