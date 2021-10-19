Periscope Capital Inc. Has $15.06 Million Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital makes up 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.51% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $15,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APSG. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 115.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

