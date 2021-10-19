Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,214 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.23% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 599,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 99,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

