Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.96 Million Holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $9,966,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $4,930,000.

Shares of FRWAU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

