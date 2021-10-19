Periscope Capital Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

