Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.73% of Global Synergy Acquisition worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global Synergy Acquisition by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSAQ opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

