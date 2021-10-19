Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.68% of Marquee Raine Acquisition worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,402,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,985,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRAC opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Marquee Raine Acquisition (NASDAQ:MRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRAC. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marquee Raine Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

