Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.50% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISLE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,529,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,311,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

