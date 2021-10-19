Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,992 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.59% of Marlin Technology worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FINM opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

