Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.98% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 468,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

