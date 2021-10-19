Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Plum Acquisition Corp. I comprises approximately 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $14,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PLMIU stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.