Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $7.41 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 748,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.89% of Foresight Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $205,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the second quarter worth $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,484,000. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

FORE stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

