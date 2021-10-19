Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $10.24 Million Investment in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 214,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the period.

ERESU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

