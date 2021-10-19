Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 685,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,223,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,926,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ITQ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.90.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.