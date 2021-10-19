Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 895,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,656,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 7.47% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,626,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,163,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 713,280 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,453,000.

Shares of JOFF stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

