Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 119,500 Shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $407,000.

NASDAQ:ATVCU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

