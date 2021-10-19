Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 575,000 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 181.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Slam were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000.

OTCMKTS SLAMU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $4,929,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

